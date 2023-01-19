Deputies: Suspect in mail theft leaves cellphone at scene of crime

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials investigating a case of theft from a Valencia mailbox reported that they received an unexpected bit of help: One of the thieves dropped her phone at the scene of the crime.

Detectives this week said no arrests have been made yet in an active investigation into a mail theft reported at the 24200 block of Edelweiss Court in Valencia that happened Aug. 13.

A mail carrier dropped off the victims’ mail in the mailbox at that location at 12:26 p.m., according to court records obtained by The Signal.

A white Chevrolet Silverado with an Arizona license plate was seen driving in the neighborhood at 12:28 p.m., and shortly thereafter a woman was seen exiting the vehicle and taking mail out of the mailboxes.

A homeowner came out of their house and observed the theft, which prompted the woman to run into the vehicle, which sped away from the scene of the crime.

However, the witness observed the phone that was dropped by the suspect and reported it to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department, which is looking to track down the suspect using information left at the crime scene.