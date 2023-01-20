Deputies: Two suspects steal $1k worth of Walmart merchandise

Two suspects stole approximately $1,000 worth of merchandise from Walmart in Valencia on Thursday afternoon, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials and Los Angeles County radio dispatch traffic.

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to the Walmart on Kelly Johnson Parkway at approximately 2 p.m. in regards to a theft that just occurred.

“It was reported one male Hispanic adult and one female Hispanic adult stole multiple items and left in a white Dodge Ram, prior to deputy arrival,” wrote Arriaga in an email to The Signal.

According to Los Angeles County radio dispatch traffic, the merchandise stolen was totaled at approximately $1,000.

“While leaving the parking lot, the suspects’ vehicle hit another vehicle,” wrote Arriaga.

After a search of the area, deputies were unable to locate the suspects, according to Arriaga.

At the time of this publication, the two suspects remain outstanding.

Anyone with information can contact the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station at 661-260-4000. Anonymous tips can be submitted to LA Crime Stoppers at www.LACrimeStoppers.org.