Emergency responders assist drivers after vehicle collision in Newhall

Emergency personnel assisted drivers after a two-vehicle collision Thursday night, though there was conflicting information regarding the details surrounding it, according to reports.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to a two-vehicle traffic collision at approximately 9:15 p.m. on Newhall Avenue and Railroad Avenue, said Kaitlyn Aldana, Fire Department spokeswoman.

According to Aldana, there were no injuries, and no transports. There was not additional information on whether the drivers were injured.

However, on-scene reports indicated there was one person trapped as a result of the vehicle collision, and one person was transported to a nearby hospital Thursday night. In addition, the two vehicles were reported with major front-end damage.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to a traffic collision Thursday night on Newhall Avenue and Railroad Avenue. Oscal Sol/The Signal