Firefighter sentenced to probation for assault conviction

A Saugus fire captain facing the possibility of four years in prison for an assault conviction was sentenced to two years of formal probation Friday, according to a spokesman for the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office.

Adam Clint, 48, who served at Fire Station 108 on Rock Canyon Road, was convicted Aug. 19 of one count of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury. He was also sentenced to 20 days of community service.

Clint was arrested July 3, 2021, following a report of an assault in the 25000 block of Keats Lane in Stevenson Ranch, during the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Sheriff’s Department officials said Clint confronted a woman whom he felt was driving too fast through the residential neighborhood. The woman drove home and told her husband, who confronted Clint at his home.

Sheriff’s officials reported that Clint assaulted the man after he turned around to leave the firefighter’s doorstep, and a jury agreed.

At the time of the arrest, Fire Capt. Ron Haralson confirmed that the department was aware of the incident, but could not confirm or comment on Clint’s employment with the Fire Department or if there had been any disciplinary action taken against him in light of the arrest.

He was taken into custody and then released after posting $50,000 bail that same day.

A spokesman for the Fire Department said this week the agency’s media relations division would not comment on the employment status of any firefighters, citing department policy.

The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Scott Eisen.