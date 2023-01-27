Friends of the Children honors Barger

News release

Friends of the Children – Los Angeles presented Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger with the “Power of One” award at the organization’s inaugural Women’s Leadership Breakfast held this week at The California Club in Los Angeles.

Barger was selected to receive the award for her work and dedication to supporting and safeguarding children in Los Angeles County, especially those within the foster care system, the organization said in a prepared statement released by Barger’s office.

“I am truly honored to receive this award,” Barger said in the statement. “Protecting and advocating for the rights of all children living within my district continues to be my passion and a top priority. I’d like to thank Jorie Das for the honor and Friends LA’s commitment to the most vulnerable members in our county — namely, the children.”

“We are grateful for Supervisor Barger’s dedication to supporting children and families in her district. Supervisor Barger has been a longtime supporter of Friends LA — especially with our work with children at risk of entering foster care in Antelope Valley,” Jorie Das, executive director of Friends of the Children – Los Angeles, said in the statement. “We appreciate her being a part of our Village of Believers that has allowed us to serve over 200 deserving youth across LA County over the past five years.”