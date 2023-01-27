Gang member facing new assault charge from road-rage allegation

A documented San Fernando Valley gang member with a Santa Clarita address is back in custody on multiple charges after he was arrested once again on suspicion of an assault with a deadly weapon charge, according to court records.

Samuel Trujillo, 56, of Canyon Country, was arrested Jan. 4 in connection with his latest allegation, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Trujillo allegedly pointed a semiautomatic pistol at another driver from a Chevy Malibu around 2 p.m. in the 24000 block of Soledad Canyon Road, according to court documents obtained by The Signal.

SCV Sheriff’s Station deputies located Trujillo near the intersection of Cedar and Redwood avenues in Canyon Country not long after the mid-day assault allegation, Arriaga stated in an email Thursday.

The incident took place about 10 days after Trujillo’s release from his prior arrest, according to L.A. County Sheriff’s Department records available online.

Detectives took Trujillo, who listed his occupation as “movie studio laborer,” into custody on Dec. 23 on suspicion of a felony charge, possessing a controlled substance while armed.

He was released from custody for that charge 9 p.m. Dec. 25, ten days prior to his latest allegation, according to Sheriff’s Department records available online.

Trujillo, who has six felony convictions and a record dating back to 1985, according to Los Angeles County Superior Court records available online, pleaded not guilty Jan. 9 to: two counts of assault with a deadly weapon; one county of being a felon in possession of a firearm; one count of being a felon in possession of ammunition; and carrying a loaded firearm in a public place.

He was in court last on Wednesday in connection with the charge from his Dec. 23 arrest, to which he also pleaded not guilty.

SCV Sheriff’s Station officials confirmed Trujillo has four arrests in their records for suspicion of: possession of a controlled substance; assault with a deadly weapon, to wit, a firearm; possession of a controlled substance with a loaded firearm; and another assault with a deadly weapon-firearm charge, from separate incidents, according to Arriaga.

Trujillo’s first conviction in a Santa Clarita Courthouse was in 1985, when felonies were still handled there. He was given a two-year prison sentence for a felony assault with a deadly weapon charge, according to Greg Risling of the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office.