Garcia nominates McCarthy as speaker of the House

By Signal Staff

Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, took the podium in the House of Representatives on Friday to nominate Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, to be the next speaker of the House.

Garcia made the nomination in advance of the 12th ballot as congressional Republicans worked to end a stalemate in which about 200 Republicans have supported McCarthy only to be stymied by about 20 holdouts from the party’s right flank.

According to multiple media reports, McCarthy has been negotiating with the holdouts, offering concessions — including the reinstatement of a rule that allows for any one member of the House to call for a vote on whether to oust the speaker. The number of holdouts has gradually shrunk over the past several days.

In his speech nominating McCarthy, Garcia emphasized that the selection of a new speaker isn’t about that one person alone.

“This isn’t about a man in a suit in the halls of Congress,” Garcia wrote in a tweet, echoing the themes of his approximately eight-minute speech. “It’s about 330 million Americans. It’s about the preservation of our Constitution and the liberties guaranteed therein. It’s about the 246 years of pride and providence that we have enjoyed as a nation.”

During his speech — on the anniversary of the Capitol Hill riot of Jan. 6, 2021 — Garcia also thanked Capitol police for their service and for protecting members of Congress. Legislators responded with a standing ovation for the Capitol Police.

After Garcia’s nomination, McCarthy received 213 votes on the 12th ballot — still not enough to be chosen as speaker, which requires a majority of the votes cast, and 432 members were voting. In the subsequent 13th ballot, McCarthy picked up one more vote, getting to 214 before the House recessed for a break scheduled until 10 p.m. Eastern time Friday.

It was expected that the return of two previously absent GOP colleagues might finally tip the scales and end the stalemate.