Garcia starts 118th Congress by introducing trio of bills

News release

Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, started the 118th Congress by introducing three bills to the U.S. House of Representatives. The three bills introduced by Garcia include the Inflation Prevention Act; the State and Local Tax (SALT) Fairness Act; and the Prioritizing Troops Over Tax Collectors Act.

According to a statement issued by the congressman’s office, if passed, these bills would do the following:

• Inflation Prevention Act: This bill would provide Congress with a tool to combat out of control spending in legislation that increases inflation until the year-over-year inflation rate drops below 4.5%.

• SALT Fairness Act: This bipartisan legislation would repeal the State and Local Tax (SALT) deduction cap created in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. One of Garcia’s top priorities in Congress has been repealing the SALT deduction cap.

• Prioritizing Troops Over Tax Collectors Act: This bill would reallocate the $80 billion appropriated to the Internal Revenue Service in the Inflation Reduction Act to instead go toward a military service member pay raise. The bill would guarantee that every service member makes at least $15 an hour ($31,200 annually).

Garcia made the following statement after submitting these bills to House:

“I am once again introducing these critical bills and calling on all my fellow House members to support the Inflation Prevention Act, the SALT Fairness Act, and the Prioritizing Troops Over Tax Collectors Act,” said Garcia. “After voting for our speaker of the House of Representatives, it is time that we get back to business and pass important legislation, like these three bills, that will serve our country once again.”

To see a video message from Garcia on the introduction of these three bills, visit bit.ly/3GX5ck6.