Garcia to Serve on House Intelligence Committee

Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, has been named to the House Intelligence Committee, the congressman’s office announced Tuesday.

Garcia issued the following statement after Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced that Garcia will serve on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence in the 118th Congress:

“It is a true honor to have been selected to serve on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. In a world where our national security is challenged every day, this committee is critical to preserving the safety and interests of America at home and abroad,” said Garcia.

He added: “I look forward to serving with Chairman Michael Turner and fellow committee members, particularly my fellow veterans, to assess the threats made to our national security, both foreign and domestic, and to ensure that our nation’s interests are served and protected for generations to come.”