GoFundMe set up for deputy who fatally shot himself

Yellow tape surrounds Mabel's Roadhouse in Santa Clarita as Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station depu8ties investigate a shooting on Friday, 012023. Dan Watson/The Signal
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

Friends and family of Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Jonathan Buchan set up a GoFundMe for his memorial service, after Buchan fatally shot himself in Saugus at Mabel’s Roadhouse Friday.  

“It is with profound sadness to announce the unforeseen passing of Deputy Johnathan Buchan,” wrote Refugio Ibarra, who organized the GoFundMe. “Deputy Buchan devoted his life to the service of his country.” 

Buchan, 33, was a three-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Department. He began his law enforcement career at North County Correctional Facility and most recently completed his field training program at Century Station, according to Ibarra. 

“Deputy Buchan was a man of honor, and displayed morality in everything he did,” Ibarra wrote. 

On Friday, LASD investigated a shooting inside Mabel’s Roadhouse where an off-duty sheriff’s deputy, Buchan, took his own life, confirmed a sheriff’s information bureau official. 

“He was a real hero,” Buchan’s father, Ken, said.  

Buchan served two tours in Afghanistan during his four years in the Marines, according to his father. He was also named class Honor Recruit out of the 69 recruits in his academy class during a ceremony held at College of the Canyons in January 2020, an event attended by then-Sheriff Alex Villanueva.  

“Due to the sudden passing of Deputy Buchan any donation to his memorial service would be greatly appreciated,” Ibarra wrote on the GoFundMe page. “On behalf of his family, partners and every who loved Johnathan, I’d like to thank you for any donations.” 

To donate to Buchan’s GoFundMe, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/ksqev-funeral-services.  

For anyone suffering from a mental health crisis or concern, a list of resources is available at bethedifferencescv.org. You can also call 9-8-8. 

Jose Herrera

Jose Herrera

Jose Herrera loves stories in all shapes and forms. New to the Santa Clarita Valley, he's ready to write stories about SCV's community. Have a story to share? Contact Jose at [email protected]

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS