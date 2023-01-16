GoFundMe started for woman murdered in Bouquet Canyon

A GoFundMe has been started for Sheila Ashley, the woman found murdered near the Bouquet Canyon Reservoir on Monday.

“On behalf of all the loved ones, I’m regretfully here to express that our beloved family member, Sheila Ashley — mom, sister, aunt and friend — was robbed of her life,” read the GoFundMe page, written by user named Tiffany Money. “Any contribution at all is appreciated and as I’m aware these are trying times I don’t expect a huge chunk from anybody but just a little contribution from everybody. It is most important to her family to give her this.”

At the time of this publication, the page had raised $3,352 of its $7,000 goal. The page said donations could also be made to “her only son”, Enrique.

“Thank you so much to those of you paying your respects by supporting the family through this hardship,” read the page.

At approximately 1:15 a.m. Sunday, Ashley was murdered at the intersection of Bouquet Canyon Road and Spunky Canyon Road, near the east tip of Bouquet Canyon Reservoir, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

The location is about 11.5 miles up the canyon from Bouquet’s intersection with Vasquez Canyon Road.

Homicide detectives and other law enforcement personnel were still on the scene investigating the murder at approximately 7:40 a.m., when Foster was seen crossing a dirt access road adjacent to where Ashley’s body was found. The road he was crossing is private and “cordoned off by a barbed wire fence,” according to the narrative provided by LASD.

Shortly after deputies had contacted Foster, he produced a knife. They attempted to “safely detain” Foster but during the encounter, deputies say he advanced toward them — still brandishing the knife, according to the LASD statement. As he did, deputies shot him. Foster was pronounced dead at the scene.

To make a make a donation to Foster’s GoFundMe: http://bit.ly/3CID41h.