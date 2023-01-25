Heartbreak and passion: Women’s Empowerment Club raises $5,407 toward the fight against breast cancer

Heartbreak and passion: Two things that 17-year-old Kylie Price combined to form a club at Castaic High School that would make a difference beyond the Santa Clarita Valley community – the Women’s Empowerment Club.

Price had been taking the College of the Canyons course, “Introduction to Women’s Studies,” the summer before her junior year. She quickly fell in love the subject and became passionate about what she was learning.

When the class ended, Price didn’t want what she had learned to simply be abandoned as she entered her junior year of high school.

She took everything she had learned and used it to form the Women’s Empowerment Club at Castaic High School.

Price worked over the summer to prepare slides of all that she had learned so she could spread her knowledge.

The one topic that stuck with Price the most was women’s health care issues.

“I learned about women’s health care, and how severely underfunded it is,” said Price.

Teresa Deutsch, left, representing the Cars2Charity organization is pinned with a breast Cancer Awareness pink ribbon by Women’s Empowerment Club president Kylie Price, 17, at Castaic High School on Saturday. 012123 Dan Watson/The Signal

This especially affected Price, as her family has a history with needing this health care.

“My aunt was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer,” said Price. “My mom also, in the past, has had cancer. She had a brain tumor, and melanoma. I felt just very heartbroken about my situation and my family situation.”

Over the course of many months, Price and the Women’s Empowerment Club worked with Cars 2 Charities, an organization that auctions vehicles and donates the proceeds to a nonprofit organization, to raise funds for the Albie Aware Breast Cancer Foundation and the National Breast Cancer Foundation

“I felt very inspired by their mission and it was actually very simple for me to partner with them,” said Price.

Price and the Women’s Empowerment Club’s efforts allowed them to donate $4,400 to Albie Aware Breast Cancer Foundation and $1,007 to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

“It’s inspiring to see high school students like Kylie and the Women’s Empowerment Club using their time to create positive change,” said Courtney Quinn, executive director of Albie Aware Breast Cancer Foundation. “The money they have raised for Albie Aware will be used to help individuals facing breast cancer. As a breast cancer survivor, I know those battling breast cancer have hard days, and Kylie’s work is motivating to keep fighting on.”

If you’re interested in donating to the Women’s Empowerment Club’s fundraising efforts, visit bit.ly/3hJOUkL, or if you’re interested in learning more about the club, visit, bit.ly/3FOYUkz.