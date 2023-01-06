Inmate bus breaks down on Interstate 5

An inmate bus broke down on Interstate 5 while transporting 34 inmates to Pitchess Detention Center on Friday afternoon, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Lt. Luis Molina, an inmate bus at full capacity broke down on the northbound Interstate 5 exit at Magic Mountain Parkway at approximately 1:30 p.m. The bus driver and deputy on board requested another bus to transfer the inmates on to.

Chris Torres/The Signal

“Assistance deputies are on the scene,” said Molina. “Supervisors have responded.”

The bus broke down due to mechanical issues, according to Molina.

The second bus arrived at 1:55 p.m. and began transferring all the inmates to the second bus.