Juvenile suffers stab wounds after Newhall altercation

Multiple juveniles were detained in Canyon Country following a fight turned stabbing in Newhall on Tuesday evening, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Lt. Richard O’Neal, a spokesman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, a call for service was received in regards to a fight involving several juveniles at 23720 Valle Del Oro in Newhall at approximately 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Upon arriving at the scene, according to O’Neal, deputies learned that one juvenile was stabbed in the altercation. The stabbed juvenile, along with others, fled the scene in a car.

Deputies intercepted the vehicle at Centre Pointe Parkway and Carl Boyer Drive at approximately 5:16 p.m., according to O’Neal.

Medical attention from the Los Angeles County Fire Department determined the juvenile had suffered superficial stab wounds on his hand and ribs. According to O’Neal, the juvenile then took himself to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital for treatment.

Three juvenile suspects were detained from the vehicle.