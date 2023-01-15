K-rail barriers in place on Interstate 5

Caltrans placed K-rails around a mudslide on Interstate 5 on Friday night, according to California Highway Patrol Newhall officials.

K-rail barriers are utilized in permanent or semi-permanent applications for multiple traffic-related purposes such as blocking off access, security and traffic diversion.

According to Officer Josh Greengard, a spokesman for CHP Newhall, a mudslide had occurred on the northbound side of Interstate 5, approximately 0.4 miles south of Templin Highway. The mudslide had blocked two of the northbound lanes.

Caltrans made efforts to reroute rainwater from the slide, according to Greengard.