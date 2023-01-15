K-rail barriers in place on Interstate 5

Photo courtesy of CalTrans
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

Caltrans placed K-rails around a mudslide on Interstate 5 on Friday night, according to California Highway Patrol Newhall officials.  

K-rail barriers are utilized in permanent or semi-permanent applications for multiple traffic-related purposes such as blocking off access, security and traffic diversion.  

According to Officer Josh Greengard, a spokesman for CHP Newhall, a mudslide had occurred on the northbound side of Interstate 5, approximately 0.4 miles south of Templin Highway. The mudslide had blocked two of the northbound lanes.  

Caltrans made efforts to reroute rainwater from the slide, according to Greengard.  

Trevor Morgan

Trevor Morgan

Trevor Morgan covers community, culture, health and breaking news for The Signal. Before coming to Santa Clarita, he was the online editor for Cal State University Northridge's student newspaper, The Daily Sundial. He holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from CSUN and an associate's degree in music from Ventura College. Have a tip? Message him on twitter @trevorwmorgan or at [email protected]

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS