LASD seeks public’s help in finding missing Valencia man

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is seeking assistance in locating a missing Valencia man, who was last seen late Sunday afternoon.

Hagop Raouf Salehian, 48, is described as a white man weighing approximately 175 pounds, with gray hair, brown eyes and a beard. He was last seen on the 27000 block of Coldwater Drive in Valencia wearing a black T-shirt and black pants.

According to law enforcement officials, Salehian was possibly on his way to Calabasas and there is concern for his well-being, deputies added.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact LASD’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500, to the attention of Detective T. Abraham.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile App on Google Play or the Apple App Store, or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org.