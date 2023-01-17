LASD seeks public’s help in finding missing Valencia man

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is seeking assistance in locating a missing Valencia man, who was last seen late Sunday afternoon. 

Hagop Raouf Salehian, 48, is described as a white man weighing approximately 175 pounds, with gray hair, brown eyes and a beard. He was last seen on the 27000 block of Coldwater Drive in Valencia wearing a black T-shirt and black pants. 

According to law enforcement officials, Salehian was possibly on his way to Calabasas and there is concern for his well-being, deputies added. 

Anyone with information about this incident can contact LASD’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500, to the attention of Detective T. Abraham.  

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile App on Google Play or the Apple App Store, or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org. 

Jose Herrera loves stories in all shapes and forms. New to the Santa Clarita Valley, he's ready to write stories about SCV's community. Have a story to share? Contact Jose at [email protected]

