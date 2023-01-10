LASD: Shooting during celebration of life under investigation

By Trevor Morgan and Perry Smith

A celebration of life turned violent Saturday after a shooting left three wounded in Canyon Country.

Three people were hit by gunfire after a passer-by approached the garage, where a family gathering was underway around 10:20 p.m., and began shooting without provocation, according to Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies investigate the scene of a shooting that happened in a garage on Prairie Lane on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. Oscar Sol/For The Signal

The shooting happened in the 28800 block of Prairie Lane, which is approximately a half-mile east of Sand Canyon Road, off Soledad Canyon Road.

“At this time, they don’t have a motive determined but the victims did not know the shooter,” said Arriaga, who added that the incident was not suspected to be gang-related.

The 911 call indicated the gunfire came from within the garage, and Fire Department officials said they responded around the same time. Medical personnel ultimately transported three individuals to the hospital around 10:55 p.m., after sheriff’s officials cleared the scene.

The shooting is being investigated by the station’s COBRA unit, which stands for Career Offenders Burglaries, Robberies, Assault. The unit also typically investigates gang-related crimes.

Detectives have not yet identified a motive for the crime, Arriaga said.

No information was available as far as the age or sex of the victims at this time, Arriaga added, but she said all three were transported to the hospital and their conditions were stable at the time.

There’s only believed to be one suspect, but SCV Sheriff’s Station officials have not confirmed whether that person has been identified or if there’s a description available.

The incident is part of an active investigation, and anyone with information can call the SCV Sheriff’s Station at 260-4000.