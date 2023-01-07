Limousine shows smoke in Newhall

A white limousine, reportedly heading to a Los Angeles Lakers game, was forced to stop at the Newhall Avenue exit of Highway 14 after showing smoke, according to law enforcement and fire officials.

The incident occurred at approximately 6 p.m. Friday and did not result in anyone trapped, any injuries or excessive damage, according to Sgt. Clark, watch sergeant for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Bernard Peters, supervising fire dispatcher with the L.A. County Fire Department, said there was no fire on arrival and the scene was cleared within 15 minutes. He also confirmed that no injuries were reported.