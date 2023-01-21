Man airlifted to hospital suffering from gunshot wound

One patient was airlifted by helicopter to a local hospital due to a reported gunshot wound on San Francisquito Canyon Road on Saturday afternoon, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

According to Imy Velderrain, a spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at approximately 1:53 p.m. and arrived at 35702 San Francisquito Canyon Road in regards to a call of a gunshot wound victim at approximately 2:30 p.m.

Upon arrival it was determined the gunshot wound victim was a 62-year-old man who suffered a superficial wound from the leg to buttocks, according to Serrano.

Deputies aided the man to walk up a hill where they then loaded him onto a gurney where he was airlifted to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.

According to Los Angeles County dispatch radio traffic, the man’s vitals were stable on the scene.

The man’s condition and how the gunshot wound was inflicted are both unknown at the time of this publication.

The call was closed at 3:15 p.m.