Man arrested on suspicion of grand theft

A 30-year-old Valencia resident was arrested on suspicion of grand theft following an incident at a Stevenson Ranch Walmart on Thursday, according to Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.  

The incident, which reportedly occurred at about 3 p.m., started when deputies received a call reporting a grand theft. The suspect allegedly exited the store with a cart full of merchandise worth over $1,000 and was detained by loss prevention officers as he attempted to exit the store.  

A dirk/dagger was also reportedly found on him, according to Arriaga. At the time of this publication, the man remains in custody at the SCV Sheriff’s Station.  

Trevor Morgan

Trevor Morgan covers community, culture, health and breaking news for The Signal. Before coming to Santa Clarita, he was the online editor for Cal State University Northridge's student newspaper, The Daily Sundial. He holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from CSUN and an associate's degree in music from Ventura College. Have a tip? Message him on twitter @trevorwmorgan or at [email protected]

