Man arrested on suspicion of grand theft

A 30-year-old Valencia resident was arrested on suspicion of grand theft following an incident at a Stevenson Ranch Walmart on Thursday, according to Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The incident, which reportedly occurred at about 3 p.m., started when deputies received a call reporting a grand theft. The suspect allegedly exited the store with a cart full of merchandise worth over $1,000 and was detained by loss prevention officers as he attempted to exit the store.

A dirk/dagger was also reportedly found on him, according to Arriaga. At the time of this publication, the man remains in custody at the SCV Sheriff’s Station.