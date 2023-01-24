Man arrested on suspicion of loaded firearm, narcotics

A man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, being armed with a loaded firearm, and in violation of a domestic violence restraining order while under probation, according to law enforcement officials. 

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station’s Juvenile Intervention Team conducted a probation compliance search at approximately 9:15 a.m. Thursday on the 23500 block of Lyons Avenue in Newhall, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the station.  

During their search, deputies found a man violated his probation when they found narcotics, a loaded firearm and ammunition in his room. J-Team members arrested the man on suspicion of possession of a loaded firearm, possession of controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm and violation of a domestic violence restraining order.  

He was booked into the station, and he remained in custody as of Monday afternoon, according to Arriaga.  

