Man detained at gunpoint on The Old Road

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriffs Station deputies detain an assault with a deadly weapon suspect who brandished a knife outside of the Conserv Gas Station in Valencia, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

A man was detained at gunpoint following reports of an assault with a deadly weapon, a knife, at the Conserv Fuel gas station located on The Old Road in Valencia, according to Lt. Richard O’Neill, watch commander for the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station.   

The suspect was described as an Asian male wearing black hoodie, blue hat and dark pants.  

The man was said to have brandished a knife within the store. When deputies made contact with him, they held him at gunpoint until he was detained with no reported resistance.  

There were no reported injuries and the man was taken to the SCV Sheriff’s Station for booking.  

Trevor Morgan

Trevor Morgan

Trevor Morgan covers community, culture, health and breaking news for The Signal. Before coming to Santa Clarita, he was the online editor for Cal State University Northridge's student newspaper, The Daily Sundial. He holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from CSUN and an associate's degree in music from Ventura College. Have a tip? Message him on twitter @trevorwmorgan or at [email protected]

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS