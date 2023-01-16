Man detained at gunpoint on The Old Road

A man was detained at gunpoint following reports of an assault with a deadly weapon, a knife, at the Conserv Fuel gas station located on The Old Road in Valencia, according to Lt. Richard O’Neill, watch commander for the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station.

The suspect was described as an Asian male wearing black hoodie, blue hat and dark pants.

The man was said to have brandished a knife within the store. When deputies made contact with him, they held him at gunpoint until he was detained with no reported resistance.

There were no reported injuries and the man was taken to the SCV Sheriff’s Station for booking.