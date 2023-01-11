Mueller announces 2024 campaign for state Senate

News release

Labor and civil rights attorney Kipp Mueller this week announced his campaign for state Senate in the 21st District, which encompasses the Antelope, Santa Clarita and Victor Valleys.

Mueller, a Canyon Country Democrat who ran for this seat in 2020 and lost to Republican incumbent Scott Wilk, announced his 2024 bid with the support of former Assemblywoman Christy Smith and current Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo.

Wilk, who currently represents the 21st Senate District, will be leaving office after the November 2024 election due to term limits.

“As someone who represented much of the state Senate district in the Assembly and ran to represent much of it in Congress, I know this community deeply and personally,” Smith said. “We need someone in the state Senate who will fight for our fair share of resources, who understands the struggles we face every day, and who will always prioritize our interests above all else. That’s why I’m so proud to endorse Kipp Mueller. Kipp will go to Sacramento and fight every single day for housing we can afford, good jobs right here at home, a strong education system for our kids, and an economy that works for everyone. I’m excited to see all that he will accomplish for our community.”

Schiavo, who represents most of the Santa Clarita Valley in the State Assembly after being elected in November, said, “I am thrilled to endorse Kipp Mueller for state Senate. As someone who just ran for office in this region, I saw how invested Kipp is in the success of working families and how hard he’s willing to work to deliver for us. Kipp will fight to ensure everyone has the quality health care they deserve, to help solve homelessness in our community and beyond, and to protect women’s reproductive rights and our climate. I can’t wait to partner with him in Sacramento and fight for our district as a team.”

A prepared statement from the Mueller campaign said he’s running because this district is known as the Forgotten District in Sacramento — always last in line. The statement said Mueller is running to strengthen the local economy, ensure everyone has quality health care, protect women’s reproductive rights, help solve the homelessness crisis, tackle the climate crisis and ensure this district finally establishes a four-year public university.

Mueller’s campaign website is www.kippforsenate.com.