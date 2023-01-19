Multi-vehicle collision causes traffic delays on southbound I-5

A three-vehicle collision on the southbound Interstate 5 caused delays for commuters Wednesday afternoon with vehicles involved in the collision blocking lanes three and four, according to law enforcement officials.

California Highway Patrol Officer Stephan Brandt said the agency received reports of a multi-vehicle collision at approximately 3:15 p.m. on the southbound side of Interstate 5 near Weldon Canyon.

According to reports, a Tesla and a blue Dodge Dart were involved in the traffic collision — with CHP officers waiting to confirm the type of the third vehicle involved, Brandt added. The law enforcement agency had not issued a SIG alert, he said.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel arrived at the scene at approximately 3:33 p.m., confirmed Kaitlyn Aldana, spokeswoman for the Fire Department. Aldana said there were three vehicles involved in the collision.

There were no reports of injuries or transports, she added.