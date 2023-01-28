Pete Morris to give watercolor Demo at The Main

News release

Pete Morris, urban street painter and art teacher, will be demonstrating “Watercolor on Mineral Paper” on Feb. 13 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at The Main Theater in Old Town Newhall.

Morris is passionate about watercolor and has been painting for 30 years. About 10 years ago, he decided he would try to paint every day, and he has followed through on that to the present. He draws and paints people and landscapes wherever he goes and also paints in his studio and in classrooms. He teaches at least three watercolor classes a week and a drawing class called “Drawing from Observation.” He also frequently holds workshops and does demos at local art associations.

He is perhaps best known for sketching people on the Metro trains, which can be seen on a YouTube video entitled “Pete Morris, the Metro da Vinci.” He can also be seen in a video on YouTube entitled “Pete Morris: An Artist in the O.R.”

Morris exhibits his work at various shows throughout the year, some as part of a group and some one-man shows. Morris has published several books that contain collections of his drawings and paintings.

This is a free demo to all. Morris’ website is seelifeart.com. The Main is located at 24266 Main St., Newhall. More information on the Santa Clarita Artists Association is available at www.santaclaritaartists.org.