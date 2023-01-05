Power outage in Canyon Country still affecting 1,370

A power outage in Canyon Country has left more than 1,370 without power, according to Southern California Edison officials.

According to Ben Gallagher, media relations advisor for Southern California Edison, the power outage occurred around the intersection of Whites Canyon Road and Via Princessa at 9:15 a.m. Thursday.

“Crew is on the scene right now,” Gallagher said Thursday afternoon.

SCE is working on putting impacted customers onto different circuits.

At the time of this publication, 1,370 SCE customers are still affected, according to Gallagher. It is unknown at this time how many original customers were affected and the boundaries of the outage.

Gallagher said that there is an uptake of power outages in weather conditions such as heavy rain and storms.