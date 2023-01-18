Proxies? What is their superpower?

Many of us have heard the word “proxy” but not everyone knows what it really means. In this article, we will tell you what a proxy is and what proxy servers exist. We will not dig deep but disclose only the most necessary things that you need to know about proxies. So, this article is oriented toward the average user who also wants to buy https proxy.

What is a proxy?

A proxy server is a remote server that, when connected to your computer, becomes an intermediary for a subscriber to connect to the Internet. The PrivateProxy proxy transmits all the requests of the subscriber’s programs into the network, and after receiving the answer, sends it back to the subscriber.

Let’s not dwell on the principles of the work and detail what is a proxy. In most cases, it is not important. It is much more important to know what proxy servers exist and how they differ from each other.

The main responsibility of proxies

Today, proxy servers are mostly used to hide or change your IP address. There may be a lot of reasons to do this, but let’s look at the most common ones. We will need to use a proxy if you want to hide your IP address. Go to a site that for some reason is blocked for your IP. In cases when you need to anonymously send mail. There are many more cases when you need to change the proxy.

What are the most popular proxy types?

HTTP proxy

As the name implies, these types of proxies support only one protocol, the HTTP protocol, and are suitable for downloading files and browsing the Internet. Considering from the point of view of anonymity, depending on the content of the sent HTTP headers, proxy servers of this type are divided into:

High anonymous/elite, a proxy with a high level of anonymity. They are also called elite proxies. The server you connect to with such a proxy will not be able to establish your real IP address, and will not even be able to establish the fact that you are using a proxy, which in some cases is a very important fact.

Anonymous, anonymous proxies. The server you connect to via this type of proxy can detect that you are using a proxy, but cannot establish your real IP address.

Transparent, a transparent proxy. The server you connect to via a transparent proxy can detect that you are using a proxy and can set your real IP address.

HTTPS proxy

Proxies of this type support CONNECT communication and can use secure SSL protocol (Secure Socket Layer) to work with remote servers. While using SSL, the HTTP headers sent are inside encrypted user packs, so by working through an HTTPS proxy, your connection will be completely anonymous.

But, you should know that if you work through a transparent HTTP proxy server with CONNECT support via the HTTP protocol, the connection will be transparent, i.e. the remote server will be able to establish your real IP address, and if you work through it via secure HTTPS protocol, the connection will be anonymous.

SOCKS proxy

SOCKS proxy can work practically all network applications. For example, you can use a SOCKS proxy to work with ICQ or mail clients. The great advantage of SOCKS proxy is that you can use multiple SOCKS proxies in a chain, increasing the degree of its anonymity. SOCKS proxies are anonymous by definition because they are not bound to high-level protocols and do not upgrade request headers. More than this, the SOCKS proxy supports different versions of SOCKS 4.

More about proxy lists

Proxies are necessary when using a VPN is not really impossible or uncomfortable. For example, for mass actions immediately from a set of IP addresses: parsing, increasing views, visits, removal of limits on the number of calls, and others.

The proxies on our list don’t belong to us. They are collected automatically by a robot from thousands of different websites, including closed forums and even some private proxy bases.

Proxy anonymity is a very important parameter. It depends on whether your real address will be hidden and whether the target server will suspect that you are using a proxy.

The anonymity categories in our proxy list:

There is no anonymity: the remote server knows your IP and knows you are using a proxy.

Low anonymity: The remote server does not know your IP, but knows that you are using a proxy.

Average anonymity: The remote server knows that you are using a proxy, and thinks that it knows your IP, but it is not yours (it is usually a multihomed proxy that shows the remote server the inbound interface as REMOTE_ADDR).

High anonymity: The remote server does not know your IP, and it has no direct proof that you are using a proxy. That is, there are no headers from the proxy family. These are anonymous proxies.

Speed is indicated in milliseconds, but it is not a ping, and at what speed, a proxy was able to download a small test file? The easiest way to focus on the color of the strip: is green – quickly, red – slowly.

Ping will vary. If this is important for you, it is better to check it directly from the device where the proxy will be used.

A proxy list in txt and CSV formats, as well as an API, is available for paid subscription holders. Access to the API can be requested from support.

Summing it up

When working with a proxy, you should remember that the proxy server is able to keep logs (work reports) keeping all information about your IP address and all requests that were executed from it, including passwords, logins, and other important confidential data. Proxy servers may also be under the control of special services or intruders, and sometimes they are created intentionally to intercept and analyze traffic. In principle all the most important things about the proxy you now know. We hope you liked the article. If you have more questions, please rely on PrivateProxy. They are always ready to help you!