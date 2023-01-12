Rotary Club of SCV presents COC’s EMT program with $4k

The Rotary Club of Santa Clarita Valley presented College of the Canyons’ emergency medical technician program with a $4,000 vocational check, which took a year of fundraising, on Wednesday afternoon at Reyes Winery.

The COC EMT program celebrated its 50th anniversary on Sept. 29. In attendance was Diane Kenney, president of The Rotary Club of SCV.

Every year, for the past 10 years, the Rotary Club of SCV has donated money to a program at COC.

Kenney was surprised to see all of the EMT program’s offerings and ultimately decided that, for 2023, the program would be the recipient of the check.

“I was really impressed,” said Kenney. “I got all kinds of feedback on what they do and how intricate they are to our community, and because Rotary is interested in funding things that help the community, it was a perfect fit.”

To enroll into the EMT program at COC, it costs approximately $1,000, according to Jasmine Foster, interim chief development officer for the COC Foundation. Enrollment for the certified nursing assistant program, Nursing 050, costs approximately $1,800.

“Thank you all for your generous gift,” said Foster. “They are not just donations; your dollars change the lives of students.”

The scholarship money will be put toward helping low-income students participate in these programs.

“It’s all about serving the community and the students,” said Kathy Bakhit, dean of School of Health Professions and Public Safety at COC.

In addition to the Rotary Club members, Desiree Dodd, director of development for the COC Foundation, and foundation board member Bruce Fortine were in attendance.