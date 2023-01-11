Schiavo issues statement on Newsom’s budget proposal

News release

Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, released the following statement on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s budget proposal:

“Yesterday, Gov. Newsom released his January budget proposal that is a good start to create a spending plan for 2023-24. As the governor noted, we will be confronting, for the first time in more than a decade, a budget shortfall, which will require some difficult decisions. We will wait to see what revenue figures look like in May when the revision is released.

“I am grateful for the governor’s leadership and unwavering commitment, even in difficult fiscal times, toward supporting solutions to homelessness, transitional kindergarten and preschool to support children and parents, and continue important health care investments that keep our community safe. This budget proposal also continues to make significant investments to support teachers, countless workers and small businesses that make California strong.

“My focus throughout the budget process will be to ensure that the people of (Assembly District) 40 and the great state of California get the resources they need and we balance these important issues along with the need to continue to address climate change and transit support for our community.

“I look forward to working with the governor and my colleagues as we begin to craft a 2023-24 budget that is fair and balanced and addresses the many challenges that California confronts today and in the foreseeable future.”

Schiavo’s district includes most of the Santa Clarita Valley.

Related: Reversal of fortune: Gov. Newsom outlines plan to deal with budget deficit

Related: Wilk budget reaction: Spend smart on critical budget priorities to fix California