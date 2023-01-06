SCV Chamber announces Becki Robb of Princess Cruises as new board chair

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Becki Robb, from Princess Cruises, as the centennial chair of the board.

Robb, who will lead the chamber as it enters its second century of existence, is scheduled to be sworn in during the SCV Chamber’s Centennial Celebration Awards + Installation, scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 23, at the Canyon Country Community Center.

“It is with the upmost honor that I pass the chair baton over to Becki Robb, as I closed out the chamber’s first 100 years,” said Dr. Chris Raigosa, 2022 chair of the SCV Chamber board. “To be part of the bridge that connects the first 99 years to what this new century will bring for the SCV Chamber is truly monumental, and I am glad to be part of that history. I have full faith and trust that Becki will lead the SCV Chamber on a continued upward path and set the bar higher for future chairs to come.”

The SCV Chamber has served the business community throughout the Santa Clarita Valley since 1923 and has continued to grow to be the largest membership-based organization in the third largest city of Los Angeles County.

The SCV Chamber has fostered relationships with elected officials, local, state, and federal government officials, and partner organizations, locally and federally, to ensure Santa Clarita is home to a vibrant business community, chamber officials said in a prepared statement.

“Becki has been an instrumental member of the board of directors and executive committee and we are excited for her to lead us in our centennial,” said Ivan Volschenk, president and CEO of the SCV Chamber. “We thank Dr. Raigosa for his strong leadership and successes in 2022 and look forward to his continued involvement. Our centennial anniversary will build on the rich history of the chamber, our current successes and on future plans.”

To become a sponsor of the SCV Chamber’s Centennial Celebration Awards + Installation, you can email [email protected] for more information. As the SCV Chamber enters a new century, it also announced its office move to the recently opened Monticello, located near Valencia Town Center. The new address is: 26701 McBean Parkway, Suite 140, Valencia.