SCV resident Roxanne Argana: ‘I don’t remember half of it’ on ‘The Price is Right’

Santa Clarita resident Roxanne Argana put her luck to the test after being chosen as a contestant on “The Price is Right,” airing on Jan. 16.

Working from home, Argana would put “The Price is Right” on her TV as some background noise. While watching, she saw the show promoting spots to come see the show live.

An idea came to her – this would be a great team-building activity for her coworkers and herself to partake in. She signed up two of her coworkers and herself for spots to go watch the show live.

“To see it on TV versus being there live was a completely different experience,” said Argana.

Argana was then chosen to be a contestant on the show.

“You’re fully in the moment,” said Argana. “When you get up there, you don’t even remember it. I don’t even remember half of it.”

Argana was unable to say much about her appearance, since the show has not aired, but overall she said being at the show was a true momentary escape from reality.

“I think, for me, it was nice because you get so engulfed in your day to day and just worry about what you have going on that day, whereas you know, when you actually go to the show, they take everything, they take your phone, so you just kind of disconnect from everybody on the outside,” said Argana.

Having a moment to truly enjoy the show and her coworkers’ company is one thing she won’t forget.

Argana’s “The Price is Right” appearance is scheduled to air Jan. 16 at 10 a.m. on CBS.