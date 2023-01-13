Semi-truck fire on I-5 to cause delays

A semi-truck was fully engulfed in flames on Friday morning, causing several lanes to be closed, accompanied by traffic delays, on the northbound Interstate 5. 

The fire was first reported at 8:52 a.m. on the right shoulder of the northbound I-5 near the Highway 14 interchange, according to representatives from the Los Angeles County Fire Department and California Highway Patrol.  

Josh Greengard, spokesman for the CHP, said the flames began in the engine compartment of the semi before fully engulfing the truck. The fire was eventually put out at about 9:15 a.m. 

Greengard said the truck routes on both the I-5 and westbound 210 transition would be closed until further notice. All regular traffic lanes and transitions were still open. Greengard said drivers should expect delays until the scene can be cleared.  

There were no reported injuries.  

