Sign removed overnight from I-5

Two all-lane closures on Interstate 5 took place starting Tuesday night due to sign removal, according to Caltrans’ planned lane closures website.

The two planned lane closures took place on the northbound side of Interstate 5.

Oscar Sol/For The Signal

The first began on the on-ramp of Magic Mountain Parkway and ending on the northbound side of the Golden State Freeway. This closure began at 7:01 p.m. on Tuesday and ended at 5:59 a.m. on Wednesday.

The second was a mainline closure, beginning at Magic Mountain Parkway and ending at Newhall Ranch Road. This closure began at 10:01 p.m. on Tuesday and ended at 3:59 a.m. on Wednesday.

Oscar Sol/For The Signal

All lanes were closed at those times and both were due to sign removal as part of the ongoing I-5 improvement project.