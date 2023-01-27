The Old Road to close Friday night to Saturday morning

The Old Road between Crescent Valley Mobile Home Park and Newhall Church of the Nazarene in Newhall is expected to close Friday night to Saturday morning as part of the I-5 North County Enhancements Project, according to Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority officials.

Patrick Chandler, a spokesman for Metro, said that a contractor for Metro will be working on extending the existing Gavin Canyon bridge, which is part of Interstate 5 that crosses The Old Road between Calgrove Boulevard and Weldon Canyon Road. The extension will accommodate the new high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lanes.



According to a project page on Metro’s website, crews plan to “remove concrete structures” from the I-5 Gavin Canyon bridge, with work “taking place at the freeway level and along The Old Road.” For public and worker safety, officials said, full nighttime closures of The Old Road are required. Work will be performed at night when the road closure is permitted.



Officials added that local and pedestrian access is expected to be maintained. For through traffic during the closure, Metro recommended the following detours:

• Detour 1: If traveling northbound on The Old Road, turn right onto Sierra Highway, enter northbound I-5 from the Sierra Highway on-ramp, exit I-5 onto Calgrove Boulevard, turn left on Calgrove and then right on The Old Road.

• Detour 2: If traveling southbound on The Old Road, turn left onto Calgrove Boulevard, enter southbound I-5 at Calgrove, exit I-5 at Sierra Highway, turn right on Sierra Highway and then left on The Old Road/San Fernando Road.

ª Detour 3: From the southbound State Route 14 off-ramp, continue on 14 to the northbound I-5 connector, exit northbound I-5 on Calgrove Boulevard, turn left on Calgrove and then right on The Old Road.

The same section of The Old Road, Chandler said, is scheduled to be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. next Monday through Thursday, and again next Friday from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m., to continue the same work.

For more information about the I-5 North County Enhancements Project and other closures as a result of the project, go to Metro.net/projects/i-5-enhancements.