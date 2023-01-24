Two men arrested on suspicion of trespassing and other crimes

Two men were arrested Thursday morning on suspicion of trespassing and attempted grand theft after law enforcement found them with a cut catalytic converter in Canyon Country, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

Deputies received a call for trespassing at approximately 5 a.m. on the 14300 block of Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the station. Two males reportedly cut the fence to a parking lot, and deputies located and detained them.

According to deputies, one of the men was found with a “freshly cut catalytic converter.” Drug paraphernalia was found during a search of one of the suspects, she added.

One of the men was arrested on suspicion of grand theft, trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia, and the other was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and attempted grand theft, Arriaga wrote in an email.

The two men were booked into the station and remain in custody as of Monday afternoon, she added.