Val Verde firefighters rescue occupants trapped in SUV

A group of firefighters happened to be in the right place at the right time to save a group that was trapped by the elements in Val Verde, officials said Monday.

Personnel from Los Angeles County Fire Department Station 143, along with California Highway Patrol and the Sheriff’s Department’s Search and Rescue Team, helped rescue the occupants of a gray SUV who were trapped in a vehicle that was stuck in the road.

Firefighters happened to see the individuals stranded in about 3 feet of fast-moving water on Hasley Canyon Road at about 6:35 p.m., according to Supervisor Michael Pittman of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

After phoning for backup, the first responders worked to free the people, who were trapped at the “Arizona crossing” on Hasley Canyon Road, near its intersection with Del Valle Road.

Pittman didn’t have any information regarding how many people were trapped, adding the call that went out said there were “several” people.

The trapped occupants were being provided vests to help them get across the water, which was up to the SUV’s windows by about 7:30 p.m. with the operation still ongoing.

Pittman reported the occupants appeared to be safe and uninjured as of the publication of this story.