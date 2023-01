One person is dead after a vehicle plunged over the northbound side of Interstate 5, just north of the McBean Parkway entrance on Sunday.

The crash occurred at approximately 1:22 p.m. Officers with the California Highway Patrol confirmed the driver was dead on arrival.

CHP stated there are no lane closures on I-5, at the time of this publication.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.