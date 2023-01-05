‘Wishful Thinking’ exhibit at the SCAA Gallery

"Carson Peak" by Olga Kaczmar
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

News release  

The Santa Clarita Artists Association announced its new exhibit, entitled “Wishful Thinking,” will feature positive art and reflect optimism, hopes and dreams for the future, either personal or universal.   

Art will be on display from Saturday through Feb. 12. An artists’ reception is scheduled to be held Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m. “We welcome visitors to join us for appetizers, meet the artists and discuss artists’ pieces,” the association said in a prepared statement. 

Exhibitors include: Olga Kaczmar, Mardi Georgio, Laurie Morgan, Meryl Goudey, Diane Aguinaldo, Lynda Frautnick, Baharam Kafai, Cathy Isaacs, LW Krebs, Howard Marcovitch, Cheri Marcovitch, Gloria Cassidy, Charlotte Mullich and Sandy Fisher. 

For more information, visit www.santaclaritaartists.org. Gallery hours are 5-8 p.m. Fridays, 1-7 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays. 

“Solomons Soft Corals” by Howard Marcovitch
“A Butterfly’s Fantasy” by Lynda Frautnick
“Rainbow Gold” by Laurie Morgan
“By Silvery Moonlight” by Meryl Goudey
“Joyful Chase” by Mardi Georgio
“Splendor” by Cheri Marcovitch
News Release

News Release

The Signal delivers press releases from reliable sources to provide up-to-the-minute information to our website readers. Information directly from news sources has not been vetted by The Signal news room. It may appear subsequently in news stories after it has been vetted.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS