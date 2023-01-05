‘Wishful Thinking’ exhibit at the SCAA Gallery

News release

The Santa Clarita Artists Association announced its new exhibit, entitled “Wishful Thinking,” will feature positive art and reflect optimism, hopes and dreams for the future, either personal or universal.

Art will be on display from Saturday through Feb. 12. An artists’ reception is scheduled to be held Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m. “We welcome visitors to join us for appetizers, meet the artists and discuss artists’ pieces,” the association said in a prepared statement.

Exhibitors include: Olga Kaczmar, Mardi Georgio, Laurie Morgan, Meryl Goudey, Diane Aguinaldo, Lynda Frautnick, Baharam Kafai, Cathy Isaacs, LW Krebs, Howard Marcovitch, Cheri Marcovitch, Gloria Cassidy, Charlotte Mullich and Sandy Fisher.

For more information, visit www.santaclaritaartists.org. Gallery hours are 5-8 p.m. Fridays, 1-7 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays.

“Solomons Soft Corals” by Howard Marcovitch “A Butterfly’s Fantasy” by Lynda Frautnick

“Rainbow Gold” by Laurie Morgan “By Silvery Moonlight” by Meryl Goudey