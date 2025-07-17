Rancho Camulos to host presentation on El Camino Real bells 

News release

Most will recognize the uniquely shaped bells hanging from their shepherd’s crook staffs that have dotted the highways of California since the dawn of the 20th century.

The story of how they branded California, and the remarkable woman responsible not just for their design but their creation, is one that continues to resonate to this day — and the Rancho Camulos National Historic Landmark is scheduled July 26 to host a historical presentation telling that story.

California historian Phyllis Hansen will bring “The Bell Lady,” Mrs. A.S.C. Forbes, to life at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 26, at Rancho Camulos, according to a news release.

“Phyllis will relate Mrs. Forbes’ remarkable life and legacy as a true Renaissance woman who, as an author, historian, designer, businesswoman, foundry-founder, activist and legendary photographer, was almost larger than life,” the Rancho Camulos release said. “She will also share a number of unique artifacts from the estate of Mrs. Forbes and her equally noteworthy husband.”

The suggested donation is $10 and museum docent-led tours will also be available at 3 p.m.

Reservations are recommended. To make reservations, call 805-521-1501. More information is available at ranchocamulos.org.

Rancho Camulos National Historic Landmark is along State Route 126 at 5164 E. Telegraph Road, Piru, about 10 miles west of Santa Clarita.