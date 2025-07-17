‘The Addams Family young@part’ plays this weekend at CTG 

News release

Canyon Theatre Guild’s Summer Stars program is performing the hit Broadway comedy, “The Addams Family young@part,” on Saturday and Sunday.

“’The Addams Family,’ a comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family, features an original story and it’s every father’s nightmare,” said a news release from the nonprofit community theater group. “Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family – a man her parents have never met. And if that wasn’t upsetting enough, Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother.

“Now, Gomez Addams must do something he’s never done before – keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s ‘normal’ boyfriend and his parents.”

Katrina Negrete, director of youth workshops and the Summer Stars program, said in the release that the play has broad appeal. “This show has it all: comedy, drama, spooks. You don’t want to miss out on this spooktacular hit about everyone’s favorite kooky family.”

“The Addams Family young@part” is scheduled to be performed 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $15 in the premium seating section, $10 for adults in the regular seating section and $7 for juniors/seniors in the regular seating section. To reserve tickets, call 661-799-2702 or visit canyontheatre.org.