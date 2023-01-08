Woman stabbed to death in Bouquet Canyon

By Signal Staff

A woman was stabbed to death early Sunday morning in Bouquet Canyon, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The sheriff’s Homicide Bureau responded to the intersection of Bouquet Canyon Road and Spunky Canyon Road, near the Bouquet Reservoir, regarding a stabbing death investigation, according to a prepared statement released by the Sheriff’s Department. The incident occurred on Sunday at approximately 1:15 a.m.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and no additional information was immediately available as of the publication of this story.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org.