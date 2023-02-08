2023 SCV Man and Woman of the Year nominees announced

News release

Gloria Mercado-Fortine, president of the Santa Clarita Valley Man & Woman of the Year Organization, along with Brian Koegle and Julie Sturgeon, reigning 2022 Man & Woman of the Year, have announced the candidates for the 2023 awards.

A total of 32 nominees, 15 men and 17 women, have been nominated from local nonprofits for which they have contributed their time, talent and treasure to make an enormous impact on the services provided by their nonprofit, according to a statement released by the organization. Nominees have also volunteered for numerous other nonprofits in the community. Twenty-one nonprofit organizations have participated to nominate their honored volunteers.

“Since its founding, the Santa Clarita Valley has been blessed by individuals who had a vision for a community of which all the residents could be proud,” the statement said. “Then as now, volunteers have made our community a great place to live. Those special volunteers have been honored annually as Man or Woman of the Year since 1964.”

The successful candidates will be awarded the titles, Man and Woman of 2023, at a gala dinner at the Hyatt Regency Valencia at 6 p.m. Friday, May 5.

Sponsorships and advertising opportunities are outlined on the organization’s website, scvmanwomanoftheyear.org. Reservations will be available beginning March 1, also on the website. For information on the nominees, go to www.scvmanwomanoftheyear.org/2023-nominees.