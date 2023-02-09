Barger launches re-election campaign

News release

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger announced the launch of her re-election campaign for 5th District supervisor – a position she has held since her initial election in 2016. She was re-elected for a second term in the March 2020 primary.

“I am launching this re-election campaign with a lot of enthusiasm and focus,” Barger said in a prepared statement. “I have worked hard to keep public safety, homelessness, and investing in local businesses front and center through my policy motions and strong collaborations with stakeholders from a variety of public and private sectors. I am proud of my work and progress on challenging the status quo on homelessness, funding more law enforcement patrols to fight crime, and expanding care for our communities – but there is more to be done. My bid for a third and final term reflects my commitment to keeping up the fight to bring the change L.A. County residents demand and need.”

The statement from Barger’s campaign listed endorsements from 10 labor organizations and 29 current and past elected officials.

Among those was Santa Clarita Councilman Bill Miranda.

“Supervisor Kathryn Barger has been a staunch supporter of the Fifth District and particularly of Santa Clarita,” Miranda said in the statement released by the Barger campaign. “Her energy, passion and skill at traversing the intricacies of her office are outstanding. She is a hands-on leader who gets involved at the people’s level. She has put together a staff of hard and smart workers with compassion to handle every community member’s needs. I wholeheartedly endorse Kathryn Barger for re-election to the L.A. County supervisor 5th District position.”

“I have developed a reputation as a no-nonsense, hard-working leader,” Barger added. “I’ve demonstrated an unwavering commitment to collaboration and have served as a constant advocate for 5th District municipalities and workers. The endorsements my campaign has received to date are a testament to my track record. I believe this show of support is just the beginning of what will be resolute backing from cities, labor and community leaders.”

Voters in the 5th District – which encompasses the northern portion of Los Angeles County, including the Santa Clarita Valley – will have an opportunity to cast their ballots in the March 2024 primary election.