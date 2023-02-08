Boundary classes – a way of resentment prevention

Boundaries: Sometimes the hardest things to put up, but can be the most beneficial to ourselves. With that in mind, Valencia Hills Community Church offers free classes that take place over the course of six weeks to teach people the importance of boundaries.

“Sometimes ‘no’ can be a really healthy thing in a relationship,” said Dan Broyles, pastor of Care and Strategic Planning at Valencia Hills Community Church.

Broyles said that there are three types of boundaries that the classes focus on: emotional, mental and physical.

Over the course of six weeks, participants will attend once-a-week group meetings to break down the importance of boundaries in one’s life. Broyles said that these classes taking place in a group environment help participants empower one another in their journey.

“It helps them not feel alone in the process of trying to change,” said Broyles. “When you feel really alone, it’s really hard to stay motivated.”

By putting up boundaries, participants are learning that not only is that OK, but also it prevents resentment. As Broyles said, it is unhealthy to give others too much power over one’s mood.

Boundaries help by protecting what is most important to someone in that moment or what they need, by not letting them overexert themselves, Broyles said, adding boundaries can be put in place for extended family members, social media and many other personal or professional relationships.

“I’m responsible how I act to you, but I’m not responsible for you,” said Broyles.

To make the change, the classes give insight to what habits, mindsets and motivations lead to the need to put up these boundaries. With that, the tools are given on how to establish the much-needed boundaries.

Broyles said that many leave the classes feeling lighter.

“There’s this greater sense of freedom in their relationships,” said Broyles of the classes’ results.

Valencia Hills Community Church’s “Boundaries (A Women’s Care Group)” and “Boundaries in Marriage” are “good for anybody, any time,” according to the church. To register for the free classes, visit bit.ly/3YF74UB.

Valencia Hills Community Church has upcoming care classes focusing on perfectionism, struggling in marriage and women who have experienced sexual abuse.