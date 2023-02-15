Bowman named 2023 California Model Continuation High School

News release

The California Department of Education has announced that Bowman High School has again been named a California Model Continuation High School, recognizing its exceptional dedication to providing high-quality education and support for students who face significant obstacles to completing their education, according to a statement released by the William S. Hart Union High School District.

Bowman High School has been consistently recognized as a Model Continuation High School since 1999, the statement said.

“Bowman High School exemplifies what a Model Continuation High School should be,” Bowman High School Principal Nina Zamora said in the statement. “We reconnect students to academics through relationship building and incremental success. Our staff works diligently to provide all students with a safe space whereby they can recover credits and graduate from high school. We are honored to receive our ninth Model School award (three-year designation).”

Continuation high schools serve students who have struggled in traditional high school settings and face significant challenges to completing their education. These schools provide a smaller, more supportive environment, and offer personalized learning experiences to help students meet their unique needs and achieve their goals.

“Bowman High School’s commitment to providing a safe and supportive learning environment for its students is truly exceptional,” Mike Kuhlman, superintendent of the Hart district, said in the statement. “This recognition is well-deserved and we are proud to have such a high-quality continuation high school in our district.”

The California Model Continuation High School recognition is awarded to only a select few continuation high schools in the state. Schools that receive this recognition are considered to be leaders in the field, and serve as models for other continuation high schools to follow, the statement said.

Bowman High School will be recognized for its achievements at the California Continuation Education Association Plus 2023 State Conference in San Diego from April 27 to 30.

###