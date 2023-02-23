Castaic vehicle versus semi-truck crash results in fatality  

A vehicle versus semi-truck collision in Castaic resulted in one fatality on Tuesday night, according to California Highway Patrol Newhall officers.

According to Officer Josh Greengard, a spokesman for the CHP’s Newhall Office, at approximately 9:45 p.m. members of CHP Newhall and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call of a vehicle versus semi-truck tanker in Castaic.

“The 2021 Toyota Camry was located on its roof on the west side of The Old Road, south of Parker Road, down a dirt ditch embankment with the solo driver trapped,” said Greengard.

The 18-year-old driver of the Toyota Camry was extracted by fire personnel and transported to Henry Mayo Hospital, according to Greengard, where he later died due to his injuries.

The driver of the semi tanker truck remined on the scene.

According to Greengard, the investigation remains ongoing.

Witnesses to the collision can contact the CHP Newhall area at 661-600-1600.