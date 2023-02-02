CBS Film Series to feature real-life rom-com

News release

The CBS Film Series at Congregation Beth Shalom is scheduled Sunday to present “Our (Almost Completely True) Story.”

Real-life couple Mariette Hartley and Jerry Sroka wrote and co-star in this romantic comedy. Based almost completely on their own story, Hartley plays a tall, famous, aging screen legend who meets a short, out-of-work, voice actor as they navigate the senior dating scene in L.A.

Despite the humiliations that come with being unemployed actors of a certain age and the baggage of ex-spouses and health challenges, they find that it’s never too late for love. The film is a delightful and fun crowd pleaser, according to a statement released by Congregation Beth Shalom.

The show is scheduled 2 p.m. Sunday at Congregation Beth Shalom, 21430 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita.

Admission is $5 per person, which includes popcorn and concessions. Raffle tickets will be on sale for $1 and your chance to win a $25 gift card. RSVP to [email protected] or 661-254-2411.