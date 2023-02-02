CBS Film Series to feature real-life rom-com

Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

News release 

The CBS Film Series at Congregation Beth Shalom is scheduled Sunday to present “Our (Almost Completely True) Story.” 

Real-life couple Mariette Hartley and Jerry Sroka wrote and co-star in this romantic comedy. Based almost completely on their own story, Hartley plays a tall, famous, aging screen legend who meets a short, out-of-work, voice actor as they navigate the senior dating scene in L.A.  

Despite the humiliations that come with being unemployed actors of a certain age and the baggage of ex-spouses and health challenges, they find that it’s never too late for love. The film is a delightful and fun crowd pleaser, according to a statement released by Congregation Beth Shalom.  

The show is scheduled 2 p.m. Sunday at Congregation Beth Shalom, 21430 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita. 

Admission is $5 per person, which includes popcorn and concessions. Raffle tickets will be on sale for $1 and your chance to win a $25 gift card. RSVP to [email protected] or 661-254-2411. 

News Release

News Release

The Signal delivers press releases from reliable sources to provide up-to-the-minute information to our website readers. Information directly from news sources has not been vetted by The Signal news room. It may appear subsequently in news stories after it has been vetted.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS