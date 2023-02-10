Chamber announces Business Choice Award recipients

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced its 2022 businesses award recipients who will be honored at the Centennial Celebration Awards + Installation on Thursday, Feb. 23, at the Canyon Country Community Center.

The Business Choice Awards nominations were open to the chamber’s membership and general business community to vote upon. This year the chamber received a record number of nominations, according to a statement issued by the chamber.

An awards selection committee reviewed all the nominations and made the final selections based on the criteria for each category. Below are the honorees for the 2022 Business Choice Awards:

• Business of the Year: Vance Wealth.

• Entrepreneurial Spirit: Newleaf Training and Development.

• Rising Star: Statham Academy.

• Nonprofit of the Year: Make the World a Better Place.

“We thank everyone who nominated this year and encourage those whose nominees were not chosen to nominate again next year. Each nominee was worthy of recognition,” said Becki Robb, chair of the SCV Chamber board. “We believe this year’s honorees are an outstanding representation of the strength, leadership and diversity of our business community.”

In addition to the Business Choice Awards, the SCV Chamber will be honoring the following awardees:

• Lifetime Achievement Award: Sen. Scott Wilk.

• Public Service Award: Bill Miranda.

• Cheri Fleming Heart of the Community: Leon Worden.

“We are excited to celebrate this year’s honorees as part of the SCV Chamber’s Centennial. We are encouraged by the community’s support and excitement in nominating so many worthy businesses,” Ivan Volschenk, president/CEO of the SCV Chamber, said in the statement. “We look forward to a special evening of celebrating these honorees and our entire business community on Feb. 23.”

Tickets for the Centennial Celebration Awards + Installation can be purchased at www.scvchamber.com/events.