City: Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival to return after 3-year pause

News release

The city of Santa Clarita’s Cowboy Festival is set to return for its 27th year after a three-year pause during the COVID-19 pandemic. The event, which features the sights, sounds and style of cowboy life and Western culture, is scheduled April 22 and 23, with a new venue for 2023: Main Street in Old Town Newhall.

General admission to the Cowboy Festival remains free and attendees will be treated to a variety of live music performances and entertainment on Main Street, as well as The Main theater, according to a statement released by the city.

Special ticketed evening performances will be held at the Canyon Theatre Guild and the Newhall Family Theatre for the Performing Arts in Newhall. Additional information and tickets for these shows will be released soon, the city statement said.

In addition, food and beverages will be available for purchase and guests can shop from vendors offering Western apparel, crafts and more. Food, apparel and gear vendor applications are being accepted through Feb. 20. Prospective vendors can learn more about the event and apply at CowboyFestival.org.

The 2023 Cowboy Festival will feature performers from festivals past, as well as a variety of new musicians presenting country western, folk and bluegrass performances across three stages on Main Street. Additionally, there will be a limited number of VIP packages available for purchase. Details on VIP package amenities and pricing will be announced as they are finalized.

Leading up to the Cowboy Festival, a Wild Wild West Senses Block Party will be held on Main Street on Thursday, April 20, from 7 to 10 p.m. and feature live music, themed activities, an on-street bar and more.

The Walk of Western Stars will unveil its 2023 inductees on Friday, April 21. This event will commemorate the inductees’ contributions to Western entertainment history by immortalizing their names in bronze and terrazzo tile, stamped into the streets of Old Town Newhall.

Details and ticket information for special events taking place as part of the Cowboy Festival, as well as opportunities to volunteer, will be made available in the coming weeks. To learn more about the 2023 Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival, visit CowboyFestival.org.