COC educator receives international fellowship

News release

Out of hundreds of applications from educators, Christine Hirst Bernhardt of College of the Canyons has been selected by the nonprofit organization Ecology Project International to participate in an eight-day teacher fellowship in Baja, Mexico.

EPI is a field science and conservation organization that partners scientists with local and international students and educators in ecological hotspots including in Costa Rica, the Galapagos Islands, Belize, Mexico, and the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem.

Since 2005, EPI has reached more than 22,000 students and teachers with its Baja Mexico ecology and youth leadership programs. During the upcoming EPI Teacher Fellowship, Hirst Bernhardt and a small group of selected teachers will experience the field course for themselves, gaining skills and resources they can bring back to the classroom.

On this year’s 11th annual EPI Teacher Fellowship, Hirst Bernhardt will be immersed in the diverse ecology of the area, home to 39% of the world’s marine mammal species. Days will be spent on Espiritu Santo Island, a UNESCO-protected biosphere reserve, and will participate in underwater data collection and lessons in incorporating field studies into the classroom. The group will also explore the cultural heritage of the city of La Paz, meet with a local student eco-club, or participate in a community service project.

This EPI Teacher Fellowship takes place March 4-11. For more information on EPI’s programs or how teachers can apply for next year’s EPI Teacher Fellowships, visit www.ecologyproject.org/teacher-fellowships.